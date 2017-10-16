Falling through the KRACKs

The big news in crypto today is the KRACK attack on WPA2 protected WiFi networks. Discovered by Mathy Vanhoef and Frank Piessens at KU Leuven, KRACK (Key Reinstallation Attack) leverages a vulnerability in the 802.11i four-way handshake in order to facilitate decryption and forgery attacks on encrypted WiFi traffic.

The paper is here. It’s pretty easy to read, and you should.

I don’t want to spend much time talking about KRACK itself, because the vulnerability is pretty straightforward. Instead, I want to talk about why this vulnerability continues to exist so many years after WPA was standardized. And separately, to answer a question: how did this attack slip through, despite the fact that the 802.11i handshake was formally proven secure?

A quick TL;DR on KRACK

For a detailed description of the attack, see the KRACK website or the paper itself. Here I’ll just give a brief, high level description.

The 802.11i protocol (also known as WPA2) includes two separate mechanisms to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of your data. The first is a record layer that encrypts WiFi frames, to ensure that they can’t be read or tampered with. This encryption is (generally) implemented using AES in CCM mode, although there are newer implementations that use GCM mode, and older ones that use RC4-TKIP (we’ll skip these for the moment.)

The key thing to know is that AES-CCM (and GCM, and TKIP) is a stream cipher, which means it’s vulnerable to attacks that re-use the same key and “nonce”, also known as an initialization vector. 802.11i deals with this by constructing the initialization vector using a “packet number” counter, which initializes to zero after you start a session, and always increments (up to 2^48, at which point rekeying must occur). This should prevent any nonce re-use, provided that the packet number counter can never be reset.

The second mechanism you should know about is the “four way handshake” between the AP and a client (supplicant) that’s responsible for deriving the key to be used for encryption. The particular message KRACK cares about is message #3, which causes the new key to be “installed” (and used) by the client.

The key vulnerability in KRACK (no pun intended) is that the acknowledgement to message #3 can be blocked by adversarial nasty people.* When this happens, the AP re-transmits this message, which causes (the same) key to be reinstalled into the client (note: see update below*). This doesn’t seem so bad. But as a side effect of installing the key, the packet number counters all get reset to zero. (And on some implementations like Android 6, the key gets set to zero — but that’s another discussion.)

The implication is that by forcing the AP to replay this message, an adversary can cause a connection to reset nonces and thus cause keystream re-use in the stream cipher. With a little cleverness, this can lead to full decryption of traffic streams. And that can lead to TCP hijacking attacks. (There are also direct traffic forgery attacks on GCM and TKIP, but this as far as we go for now.)

How did this get missed for so long?

If you’re looking for someone to blame, a good place to start is the IEEE. To be clear, I’m not referring to the (talented) engineers who designed 802.11i — they did a pretty good job under the circumstances. Instead, blame IEEE as an institution.

One of the problems with IEEE is that the standards are highly complex and get made via a closed-door process of private meetings. More importantly, even after the fact, they’re hard for ordinary security researchers to access. Go ahead and google for the IETF TLS or IPSec specifications — you’ll find detailed protocol documentation at the top of your Google results. Now go try to Google for the 802.11i standards. I wish you luck.

The IEEE has been making a few small steps to ease this problem, but they’re hyper-timid incrementalist bullshit. There’s an IEEE program called GET that allows researchers to access certain standards (including 802.11) for free, but only after they’ve been public for six months — coincidentally, about the same time it takes for vendors to bake them irrevocably into their hardware and software.

This whole process is dumb and — in this specific case — probably just cost industry tens of millions of dollars. It should stop.

The second problem is that the IEEE standards are poorly specified. As the KRACK paper points out, there is no formal description of the 802.11i handshake state machine. This means that implementers have to implement their code using scraps of pseudocode scattered around the standards document. It happens that this pseudocode leads to the broken implementation that enables KRACK. So that’s bad too.

And of course, the final problem is implementers. One of the truly terrible things about KRACK is that implementers of the WPA supplicant (particularly on Linux) managed to somehow make Lemon Pledge out of lemons. On Android 6 in particular, replaying message #3 actually sets an all-zero key. There’s an internal logic behind why this happens, but Oy Vey. Someone actually needs to look at this stuff.

What about the security proof?

The fascinating thing about the 802.11i handshake is that despite all of the roadblocks IEEE has thrown in people’s way, it (the handshake, at least) has been formally analyzed. At least, for some definition of the term.

(This isn’t me throwing shade — it’s a factual statement. In formal analysis, definitions really, really matter!)

A paper by He, Sundararajan, Datta, Derek and Mitchell (from 2005!) looked at the 802.11i handshake and tried to determine its security properties. What they determined is that yes, indeed, it did produce a secret and strong key, even when an attacker could tamper with and replay messages (under various assumptions). This is good, important work. The proof is hard to understand, but this is par for the course. It seems to be correct.

Even better, there are other security proofs showing that — provided the nonces are never repeated — encryption modes like CCM and GCM are highly secure. This means that given a secure key, it should be possible to encrypt safely.

So what went wrong?

The critical problem is that while people looked closely at the two components — handshake and encryption protocol — in isolation, apparently nobody looked closely at the two components as they were connected together. I’m pretty sure there’s an entire geek meme about this.

Of course, the reason nobody looked closely at this stuff is that doing so is just plain hard. Protocols have an exponential number of possible cases to analyze, and we’re just about at the limit of the complexity of protocols that human beings can truly reason about, or that peer-reviewers can verify. The more pieces you add to the mix, the worse this problem gets.

In the end we all know that the answer is for humans to stop doing this work. We need machine-assisted verification of protocols, preferably tied to the actual source code that implements them. This would ensure that the protocol actually does what it says, and that implementers don’t further screw it up, thus invalidating the security proof.

This needs to be done urgently, but we’re so early in the process of figuring out how to do it that it’s not clear what it will take to make this stuff go live. All in all, this is an area that could use a lot more work. I hope I live to see it.

===

* Update: An early version of this post suggested that the attacker would replay the third message. This can indeed happen, and it does happen in some of the more sophisticated attacks. But primarily, the paper describes forcing the AP to resend it by blocking the acknowledgement from being received at the AP. Thanks to Nikita Borisov and Kyle Birkeland for the fix!