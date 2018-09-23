Why I’m done with Chrome

This blog is mainly reserved for cryptography, and I try to avoid filling it with random “someone is wrong on the Internet” posts. After all, that’s what Twitter is for! But from time to time something bothers me enough that I have to make an exception. Today I wanted to write specifically about Google Chrome, how much I’ve loved it in the past, and why — due to Chrome’s new user-unfriendly forced login policy — I won’t be using it going forward.
A brief history of Chrome
When Google launched Chrome ten years ago, it seemed like one of those rare cases where everyone wins. In 2008, the browser market was dominated by Microsoft, a company with an ugly history of using browser dominance to crush their competitors. Worse, Microsoft was making noises about getting into the search business. This posed an existential threat to Google’s internet properties.
In this setting, Chrome was a beautiful solution. Even if the browser never produced a scrap of revenue for Google, it served its purpose just by keeping the Internet open to Google’s other products. As a benefit, the Internet community would receive a terrific open source browser with the best development team money could buy. This might be kind of sad for Mozilla (who have paid a high price due to Chrome) but overall it would be a good thing for Internet standards.
For many years this is exactly how things played out. Sure, Google offered an optional “sign in” feature for Chrome, which presumably vacuumed up your browsing data and shipped it off to Google, but that was an option. An option you could easily ignore. If you didn’t take advantage of this option, Google’s privacy policy was clear: your data would stay on your computer where it belonged.
What changed?
A few weeks ago Google shipped an update to Chrome that fundamentally changes the sign-in experience. From now on, every time you log into a Google property (for example, Gmail), Chrome will automatically sign the browser into your Google account for you. It’ll do this without asking, or even explicitly notifying you. (However, and this is important: Google developers claim this will not actually start synchronizing your data to Google — yet. See further below.)
Your sole warning — in the event that you’re looking for it — is that your Google profile picture will appear in the upper-right hand corner of the browser window. I noticed mine the other day:
The change hasn’t gone entirely unnoticed: it received some vigorous discussion on sites like Hacker News. But the mainstream tech press seems to have ignored it completely. This is unfortunate — and I hope it changes — because this update has huge implications for Google and the future of Chrome.
In the rest of this post, I’m going to talk about why this matters. From my perspective, this comes down to basically four points:
- Nobody on the Chrome development team can provide a clear rationale for why this change was necessary, and the explanations they’ve given don’t make any sense.
- This change has enormous implications for user privacy and trust, and Google seems unable to grapple with this.
- The change makes a hash out of Google’s own privacy policies for Chrome.
- Google needs to stop treating customer trust like it’s a renewable resource, because they’re screwing up badly.
I warn you that this will get a bit ranty. Please read on anyway.
Google’s stated rationale makes no sense
The new feature that triggers this auto-login behavior is called “Identity consistency between browser and cookie jar” (HN). After conversations with two separate Chrome developers on Twitter (who will remain nameless — mostly because I don’t want them to hate me), I was given the following rationale for the change:
To paraphrase this explanation: if you’re in a situation where you’ve already signed into Chrome and your friend shares your computer, then you can wind up accidentally having your friend’s Google cookies get uploaded into your account. This seems bad, and sure, we want to avoid that.
But note something critical about this scenario. In order for this problem to apply to you, you already have to be signed into Chrome. There is absolutely nothing in this problem description that seems to affect users who chose not to sign into the browser in the first place.
So if signed-in users are your problem, why would you make a change that forces unsigned–in users to become signed-in? I could waste a lot more ink wondering about the mismatch between the stated “problem” and the “fix”, but I won’t bother: because nobody on the public-facing side of the Chrome team has been able to offer an explanation that squares this circle.
And this matters, because “sync” or not…
The change has serious implications for privacy and trust
The Chrome team has offered a single defense of the change. They point out that just because your browser is “signed in” does not mean it’s uploading your data to Google’s servers. Specifically:
While Chrome will now log into your Google account without your consent (following a Gmail login), Chrome will not activate the “sync” feature that sends your data to Google. That requires an additional consent step. So in theory your data should remain local.
This is my paraphrase. But I think it’s fair to characterize the general stance of the Chrome developers I spoke with as: without this “sync” feature, there’s nothing wrong with the change they’ve made, and everything is just fine.
This is nuts, for several reasons.
User consent matters. For ten years I’ve been asked a single question by the Chrome browser: “Do you want to log in with your Google account?” And for ten years I’ve said no thanks. Chrome still asks me that question — it’s just that now it doesn’t honor my decision.
The Chrome developers want me to believe that this is fine, since (phew!) I’m still protected by one additional consent guardrail. The problem here is obvious:
If you didn’t respect my lack of consent on the biggest user-facing privacy option in Chrome (and didn’t even notify me that you had stopped respecting it!) why should I trust any other consent option you give me? What stops you from changing your mind on that option in a few months, when we’ve all stopped paying attention?
The fact of the matter is that I’d never even heard of Chrome’s “sync” option — for the simple reason that up until September 2018, I had never logged into Chrome. Now I’m forced to learn these new terms, and hope that the Chrome team keeps promises to keep all of my data local as the barriers between “signed in” and “not signed in” are gradually eroded away.
The Chrome sync UI is a dark pattern. Now that I’m forced to log into Chrome, I’m faced with a brand new menu I’ve never seen before. It looks like this:
Does that big blue button indicate that I’m already synchronizing my data to Google? That’s scary! Wait, maybe it’s an invitation to synchronize! If so, what happens to my data if I click it by accident? (I won’t give it the answer away, you should go find out. Just make sure you don’t accidentally upload all your data in the process. It can happen quickly.)
In short, Google has transformed the question of consenting to data upload from something affirmative that I actually had to put effort into — entering my Google credentials and signing into Chrome — into something I can now do with a single accidental click. This is a dark pattern. Whether intentional or not, it has the effect of making it easy for people to activate sync without knowing it, or to think they’re already syncing and thus there’s no additional cost to increasing Google’s access to their data.
Don’t take my word for it. It even gives (former) Google people the creeps.
Big brother doesn’t need to actually watch you. We tell things to our web browsers that we wouldn’t tell our best friends. We do this with some vague understanding that yes, the Internet spies on us. But we also believe that this spying is weak and probabilistic. It’s not like someone’s standing over our shoulder checking our driver’s license with each click.
What happens if you take that belief away? There are numerous studies indicating that even the perception of surveillance can significantly greatly magnify the degree of self-censorship users force on themselves. Will user feel comfortable browsing for information on sensitive mental health conditions — if their real name and picture are always loaded into the corner of their browser? The Chrome development team says “yes”. I think they’re wrong.
For all we know, the new approach has privacy implications even if sync is off. The Chrome developers claim that with “sync” off, a Chrome has no privacy implications. This might be true. But when pressed on the actual details, nobody seems quite sure.
For example, if I have my browser logged out, then I log in and turn on “sync”, does all my past (logged-out) data get pushed to Google? What happens if I’m forced to be logged in, and then subsequently turn on “sync”? Nobody can quite tell me if the data uploaded in these conditions is the same. These differences could really matter.
The changes make hash of the Chrome privacy policy
The Chrome privacy policy is a remarkably simple document. Unlike most privacy policies, it was clearly written as a promise to Chrome’s users — rather than as the usual lawyer CYA. Functionally, it describes two browsing modes: “Basic browser mode” and “signed-in mode”. These modes have very different properties. Read for yourself:
In “basic browser mode”, your data is stored locally. In “signed-in” mode, your data gets shipped to Google’s servers. This is easy to understand. If you want privacy, don’t sign in. But what happens if your browser decides to switch you from one mode to the other, all on its own?
Technically, the privacy policy is still accurate. If you’re in basic browsing mode, your data is still stored locally. The problem is that you no longer get to decide which mode you’re in. This makes a mockery out of whatever intentions the original drafters had. Maybe Google will update the document to reflect the new “sync” distinction that the Chrome developers have shared with me. We’ll see.
Update: After I tweeted about my concerns, I received a DM on Sunday from two different Chrome developers, each telling me the good news: Google is updating their privacy policy to reflect the new operation of Chrome. I think that’s, um, good news. But I also can’t help but note that updating a privacy policy on a weekend is an awful lot of trouble to go to for a change that… apparently doesn’t even solve a problem for signed-out users.
Trust is not a renewable resource
For a company that sustains itself by collecting massive amounts of user data, Google has managed to avoid the negative privacy connotations we associate with, say, Facebook. This isn’t because Google collects less data, it’s just that Google has consistently been more circumspect and responsible with it.
Where Facebook will routinely change privacy settings and apologize later, Google has upheld clear privacy policies that it doesn’t routinely change. Sure, when it collects, it collects gobs of data, but in the cases where Google explicitly makes user security and privacy promises — it tends to keep them. This seems to be changing.
Google’s reputation is hard-earned, and it can be easily lost. Changes like this burn a lot of trust with users. If the change is solving an absolutely critical problem for users , then maybe a loss of trust is worth it. I wish Google could convince me that was the case.
Conclusion
This post has gone on more than long enough, but before I finish I want to address two common counterarguments I’ve heard from people I generally respect in this area.
One argument is that Google already spies on you via cookies and its pervasive advertising network and partnerships, so what’s the big deal if they force your browser into a logged-in state? One individual I respect described the Chrome change as “making you wear two name tags instead of one”. I think this objection is silly both on moral grounds — just because you’re violating my privacy doesn’t make it ok to add a massive new violation — but also because it’s objectively silly. Google has spent millions of dollars adding additional tracking features to both Chrome and Android. They aren’t doing this for fun; they’re doing this because it clearly produces data they want.
The other counterargument (if you want to call it that) goes like this: I’m a n00b for using Google products at all, and of course they were always going to do this. The extreme version holds that I ought to be using lynx+Tor and DJB’s custom search engine, and if I’m not I pretty much deserve what’s coming to me.
I reject this argument. I think It’s entirely possible for a company like Google to make good, usable open source software that doesn’t massively violate user privacy. For ten years I believe Google Chrome did just this.
Why they’ve decided to change, I don’t know. It makes me sad.
If you can’t trust Google with you search history, credit card details,Chrome setting etc… Then you shouldn’t even use Gmail, Google Photos, Google Docs, Google Drive or any of their products or cloud services.
The best part about sync is that I can use any computer or even if I get a new computer, when I sign into Chrome, it will fire up exactly as I left it. My bookmarks, history, theme, and all my add ons are there.
Unless I’m wrong, Google cannot supply your search history to banks, insurance companies or even to law enforcement without a warrant.
I’m pretty sure that your internet service provider has a record of every site you’ve ever visited via their service anyway. So why aren’t you just as worried about them?
I should be able to choose what data goes through Google when Inuse their email, Docs, Drive and other products – and what does not. I used to be able to do that. The whole article above shows how Google is making it hard for me to choose to make that distinction and hard even to know what’s happening with my data. Hardly an example of informed consent.
ISPs can see domains, but not the content where protected by HTTPS/SSL. All these groups being given access to some different portions of my data doesn’t imply that any one of them should be able to see everything.
Google is being less than transparent about a change that has real effects on user privacy and consent. That’s something they should be criticised for a *even if* the change is not necessarily for the worse (and in this case it definitely is), they should *still* be open, honest, and consistent in their communications about it.
Are ISPs not able to do packet inspection on SSL connections? Pretty sure they do/can.
Excellent comment. I’d rather have Chrome sign me in automatically, makes my user experience a lot better than any other platform can offer. Isn’t it all about the “ecosystem”? At any rate, I’m in favor of what Google is doing; sounds like you need to use another email client.
So just because you like the functionality, everyone else should like it too? The moral of the story is that the choice has been taken away from the people who don’t like the implications. You like it, you accept the consequences. Someone else may not like it but they now get the consequences shoved up their rear ends, without the pants being removed first at that too.
Fantastic that you want to bend over for Google. I am sure you love Facebook too.
Privacy should always be the default. If one wants to share ones life with Google and trust that their ones deepest personal information in Google’s hands, then that should be ones own choice, not Google’s.
> Unless I’m wrong, Google cannot supply your search history to banks, insurance companies or even to law enforcement without a warrant.
Yes, you are.
> I’m pretty sure that your internet service provider has a record of every site you’ve ever visited via their service anyway. So why aren’t you just as worried about them?
I use a cheapass VPN.
I completely respect the ease of use you find from using Google products and I do think that if you think giving out your data is a good method of payment then you should do it. But please do not downplay privacy violations as something you’ll suffer anyway so you might as well get something from it. That’s just a copout.
We don’t use any google products, for the reasons already articulated above. And we use VPN’s on our phones and computers, so our ISP’s and carriers do NOT have a list of every site we’ve ever visited.
Why anyone would willingly use google products is perplexing. Unless you like everything you search for and view to be archived and used against you for eternity.
Google does not care about you, really you, They are interested in personas not actual persons – behaviour, patterns around those so they can sell ads in a more relevant way. They give you convenience for data. Traffic information in maps for targeting data. Fair or not, that’s the deal. You like it you stay you don’t, you spend more time with unreliable services and you spend more money for reliable ones. It’s a very simple proposition.
Rather quite good topic
Are we talking about Google the same company that lets users set location services OFF on Android but still tracks you even if you remove your SIM card?
With Chrome’s Incognito you can do all of the above with automatic login.
I was anticipating this, and was pretty pissed off about it too. I created a new account just for browser login. Now I toggle user profile depending on what I am using the browser for. I don’t use my main account for anything much. Glad to see other people are also as miffed about it as I am.
Firefox is great, Brave is great, why use Chrome at all?
Brave + Duck Duck Go + VPN = FTW
This doesn’t happen for me. I use two profiles one for private and one for work ( –profile-directory cmd line switch), in the work profile I see the sync menu you are talking about, but I am not signed in in google there. In my private profile though I have a pinned tab with gmail, and am signed in in gmail, BUT my browser still shows the old button for “sign in for synchronising… “, so there no automatic sign in happens. I wonder why…
google like any corporation is headless, drivin only by profit margins, its a simple formula and clearly a asymmetric tradein there favor, if the risk is loosing a few million users now to gain every future users browsing data than that is a favorable trade. and of course sync is still opt in, sync data is the main service they offer you as trade for your valuable browsing data so if they can collect your valuble data without having to provide a expensive service that makes the trade even more asymmetric in there favore and that in the end is why i and many others dumped chrome, the only way google will ever care is if enough fuss is raised to hurt there reputation or bottom doller otherwise we are a calculated loss and most of the privacy concerned users didnt share data anways and earned less revenue. (sadly posted from f droid firefox )
With the value received by Google product services for FREE, I just come to the meeting with my own jar of lubricant. I always know in the end, I will be molested by the billionaire.
It makes things easier. I use so many Google products it’s nice to only log in once. I like it.
Chrome is a by default keylogger that sends everything you type in the address bar to Google’s servers (except in private mode), why anyone with a grain of regard for privacy comes anywhere near Chrome is beyond my comprehension.
I think your statement here is entirely false as explained in the comment above:
> I think It’s entirely possible for a company like Google to make good, usable open source software that doesn’t massively violate user privacy. For ten years I believe Google Chrome did just this.
I’ve siloed use of browsers for a couple of decades, limiting Chrome / Chromum (Linux Mint) to a nonsense Gmail account, for a lot of information and media sites and a few comment boards, and many Google services like Maps, Keep, Docs, Youtube. The “real me” aka credit card identity is unknown to Google, though I don’t doubt it could connect us up through Android if it wants to know more than that I “want to be alone” and have disabled as much as possible in its privacy controls and installed ad blockers up its gazoo. But why would Google bother doing that, when us grumps are rare and millions are eager to self-identify?
What do you think about the solution to use the built in Guest account mode? Sure, it’s still easy to link the forced logged in account to the Guest account but still, at least in privacy policy terms “Guest” implies somehow less tracking.
An alternative might be to create an account “No thanks Google” and sign in as that which is then only used for Chrome?
Tangential question, any recommendations for a tool similar to LittleSnitch but with a little sniffer which alerts if ones personal data is flowing in packets?
Does this mean you will start using Mozilla Firefox as a browser? Or does this browser also have privacy issues?
lol Mozilla’s Firefox has freaking uplifted patches from the Tor Browser itself which can be enabled by a simple switch in about:config (privacy.resistFingerprinting, and other prefs, lookup the wiki on the Tor Uplift project on Mozilla’s wiki).
Just like “How to Serve Man”, we all should lift the cover to see and understand the implications below.
For me, I use different browsers (or devices) for different purposes.
“In the most recent fiscal period, advertising revenue through Google Sites accounted for 70.9 percent of the company’s revenues.” What more do you need to know? The killing of off Inbox makes me fee the same feelings you express, but then I have to re-calibrate to the quote above, I knew this.
Same thing back when they killed off Reader. That episode made me think it would be prudent to rely as little on Google as possible, lest they kill off anything else I’m using.
this exact thing just happened to me and I was hoping it would tell me how to undo this and it does not seem to be possible, now my porn links are on my work computer, way not cool. so no mre chrome for me at work EVER,
Found the real issue in the comments.
Your blog post is…”Why I’m Done With Chrome” what you failed to tell us is what browser you’re going to use? I read the entire article hoping for your advice on which browser you’re going to use now???
It’s really easy: Use 99% of the time the Tor Browser (which contrary to some ill-based remarks is updated exactly as Mozilla’s ESR releases – in fact builds are available much earlier from tor-qa mailing list), and 1% of the time for activities requiring personal identification such as logging into your bank account use Firefox with some about:config tweaks. So yeah.
I would be carful with TOR. Some first nodes will wait an hour and half then start testing your Ip for security vulnerabilities.
They’ve done it wrong, because when i am signed in with my company account and want to switch to my privat account to check somethting in the calendar or address book (don’t use mail of gmail, i have my own mailsetup for the important stuff), they’re forwarding me to the admin area, which is only for company users. I had to go to incognito mode to stop that behaviour. I think i will switch to back to Firefox soon.
one thing I don’t get : is this problem specific to “chrome by google” or “all chromes” ?
If it’s “only” google messing on his side, we can continue with the dozen chrome variations enjoying everything from the browser without the google specific crap ?
ie, are chromium or slimjet preserved from that autologin ?
I’m definitely interested in knowing if this applies to Chromium as well.
Excellent arguments, too bad non-geek user won’t give 2 craps about it.
The user tracking implications of this are truly scary. This seems to be yet another blatant attempt by liberal tech companies to eliminate what little anonymity and privacy the user still has on the Internet or in society. It now appears that both Google and Facebook are acting as proxies for the spy agencies of the “Big Brothers” of the world. Issues such as identity confirmation, security, and financial fraud appear to be a pretext for this despicable behavior. Why else would they be attempting to accurately chain “you” to usage of a particular physical device? E.g., see thumbprint scanner and facial recognition on iPhones, two-factor authentication on Google Mail, real identity on Facebook, …
“liberal tech companies”.
You do realize that conservatives are in this as well, yes? No, probably not with that filter of yours.
Remember the old saw that ran as follows. Will success spoil Rock Hunter? So far as I know, that question remains unanswered. Whatever happened to Rock? As for a similar question applied to Google, seems like the answer is self evident and sad, the answer being HELL YES. Not only will or might success spoil Google, it obviously has. Whatever happened to their former masthead doggerel that ran as follows. Do No Harm. Seems to me that data furnished to any of these Google types operations was furnished for the sole purpose of facilitating my use of services they offered, said data not offered them as something they might transfer, sell or barter without, in each and every instance, specific authorization from me. Funny, isn’t it how it appears that the thing has worked out, where somehow the shoe came to be on the other foot, specific authorization having somehow crept into the endless pages of “mouse print” users are belabored with. What say the information mangers to this?
Privacy is an Illusion. Somewhere in some way, someone is watching. And recording. And analyzing. And waiting. Interestingly, it does not matter whether you are online or not.
Why do people insist on using Google services and products when they don’t trust the company? If you don’t trust Google with your data then DON”T use Google Chrome!
I don’t understand the level of self-entitled narcissism displayed by people who want to have their cake and eat it.
The new behavior makes perfect sense for all but the delusionally paranoid individual, who thinks Google gives enough shit about their boring lives, porn history, or sexual fetishes.
Being judgmental of others while possessing very low intelligence works great for you, please continue being an ass clown.
I wish everyone would understand developers are NOT making these decisions on their own. Their product managers, driven by profit managers are PUTTING the requirement onto their backlog. You are getting the carpenters answer about why he pounded a particular nail into the 2×4. You need to find out why/who told him to pound that nail. That would be the builder/owner.
In any case the answer is digital revenue, aka money. Why else??? We are all adults here right? There never is another answer.
I think only a naive fool would use anything from Google. I’ve completely de-Googled and am on the verge of blocking anything from Gmail
They are the most evil company in the planet IMHO and I want absolutely nothing to do with them
I encourage others to do the same
Oh, how suprised I am! Who woudda thought?!
As it seems to have escaped many: Google did more evil than that, far more – also in the browser context.
Amongs other misdeeds Google…
– acted biased (to avoid saying “censored and bent”) opinion with all its might against the right (Note: I’m european and don’t care about us-american politics. What I DO care about though is justice and fairness).
– did and fought to get pentagon projects
– created and acted with a browser/PKI Mafia (together with Mozilla) and i.a. brutally pushed or even all but enforced https while at the same time driving PKI to the point of insanity. What’s the worth of a letsencrypt certificate? None, nada, zero, because it assures nothing more than a self-signed certificate (which, however, are deemed inacceptable/evil).
Digest that. The raison d’etre of a certificate is to provide credible (oh well) assurance that a given server is who it says it is. That, however, is not the case anymore.
Considering the fact that SSL/TLS can to a degree be considered a vulnerability in terms of [D]DOS we have arrived at the worst point: We have no assurance thanks to worthless certificates but we must use https which leaves our servers more vulnerable (I won’t even touch the question of TLS and the security of the available implementations …).
Oh, and Google did something more: They are pushing hard to establish their quic protocol. In case you are interested: NO, quic is not secure as some studies show. But then why would Google want you to actually be secure (as opposed to security blabla)? We don’t want to have a hard time getting at all of your data, do we.
What we witness here is the slow cooking the frog. When Google started it was fresh pleasant water. This was long time ago. Now they turned the heat on again a notch. Very few will jump out.
What the author makes clear in this well argumented post is that this is a big move from Google. Obviously, we are reaching the critical point. There is less and less reason to show restraint.
Is there a way to prevent Chrome from doing this?
Yes. sudo apt-get remove chromium.
type chrome://flags/#account-consistency and set the option to ‘disabled’
ps it’s too easy to forget Netscape which was the first open-source browser that would load on Windows. Having an option besides Internet Explorer was a Very Big Deal back then.
The, later, came Chrome.
Google is way out of line here. Worse:
You can not being to imagine today the uses they will find for your data 10 years from now.
Leave No Trace or suffer the consequences.
Just say NO to anything Google
In a related and equally appalling note, the Google Home assistant device (their answer to Alexa) will not function unless you grant Goggle access to your browsing history on your phone. It won’t even respond to “what time is it?” until you let them suck in all of your browsing history and contacts.
“a terrific open source browser”
Chrome is not (and never was) open source.
They know who you are from your IP address anyway, your computer has to tell them which machine is talking to them, at that point, the machine is known. Given you were the only one able to log into the machine, you are known. Anything else you logged into, your GPS coordinates, etc… you’re known there too. It’s not “am I known?”, it’s “how many ways am I known?”…. 10, 20 ??? To even post a comment here… known.
They did something similar with Sketchup / 3D warehouse. To load down content, if you had logged on to Gmail / your Google account through Chrome they would not let you download without logging in. If you went through another browser , no problem. I have not used my Google account since then. As a software engineer experienced with network programming I knew right then that they create a digital fingerprint of every user. So be careful what you search for….. Google is big brother.
But I want to sign in to chrome for Sync as my personal account, but be logged on to Google and all its stuff with my business account. They are not the same thing at all.
Currently my solution is to leave Chrome signed out all the time on all devices, and selectively sign in for various purposes on Opera, Vivaldi, Firefox or Blisk (I mean, nobody actually uses Safari, right?)
Paid cerftificates use greater security.
Bloody Hell! All you critics posting how smart you are for NOT using Chrome & stupid everyone else for still using it need to either stop your b.s. self-adulating post that don’t actually say one useful frigging thing OR you need to start including in your so far worthless, fladulent claims the name or names of the browsers you trust &/or use in Chrome’s place! If you don’t at least name your preferred alternative browser – & preferably some basic justification as to why it’s the better, safer option – then your snotty little insulting posts only do one thing: they reveal to your readers that you are as clueless as to viable alternatives as the Chrome-users you are attempting to slander & as stupid as the Chrome-users who say they are fine with they privacy being violated in secret because it makes their lives easy, their experiences better, & it always happened & always will happen no matter what anyone claims or attempts to do about it (that’s a totally defeatist surrender of your rights to the rule of fascism, it is the “slave mentally” that allows millions of the strong be subjegated & abused by a far weaker minority, & an uneducated, underinformed copout!)! If you are so freaking smart & actually know of & use a “magic panacea” solution then you would be just as eager to share it to prove you really are the superior surfer &/or power-user! So share or just shut-up, because you’re only making fools & liars of yourselves!
I avoid Google like the the plague! Because I value my privacy and also refuse to be a data gathering bot for them. I mainly use YouTube (sadly a google entity) and maps and that’s it. Watch the Fox News report on how much data hey gather (they track events like you disembarking from a vehicle for God’s sake! How is that useful for an ad?) and also look up how they geotag your PC even though it has no geo information devices on it AT ALL!
A company that does such deeds is not worthy of any trust regardless of how good their products seem to be. Note: they’re not that good, a ton of better alternatives exist